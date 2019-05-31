Baby of the week: Grace Nancy Short

Grace Nancy Short was born on January 5, 2019 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 7lbs 4oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Michelle Short (36) is an office manager while dad Andrew Short (33) is an actuary. The family stay in Larbert with Grace’s brother Matthew (2).

THE PREGNANCY: Michelle said that her pregnancy with Grace was very different from her first. She was unwell with bad sickness throughout and found it even more difficult as she had Matthew to look after.

THE BIRTH: Michelle had an even worse birth experience than she did with her pregnancy. Grace was born at 12.40am by c-section.

THE BABY: Grace is a very happy and content baby who adores her big brother.

THE NAME: Michelle and Andrew never had a name for Grace for a few hours but then both decided they liked Grace. Nancy is for after great-grandmother.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Grace’s very proud grandparents are Shirley Ann and John Anderson from Stenhousemuir and Cathy and Bob Short also from Stenhousemuir.

THANKS: Michelle and Andrew would like to thanks the Bluebell team at Forth Valley Hospital. They would also like to thank Michelle’s mum Shirley Anne for helping with Matthew during the pregnancy.