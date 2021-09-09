Baby of the week: Glen Village's Ailidh Cormack

Ailidh Cormack

Mum Carly Winton, 25, is an administrator for Falkirk Council, while dad Grant Cormack, 30, is a self employed stone mason and bricklayer. Ailidh has a big brother Mason, who is seven, and a big sister Sophie, aged 6. Both are completely besotted with her. The family live in Glen Village.

Mum said her pregnancy was really straight forward, with just a little sickness at the beginning.

Mum was taken in for an induction two weeks early as baby was measuring slightly big. It took five days to get baby moving along – she was in no hurry to make her appearance. Ailidh was born after 12 hours of labour.

Mum had suggested a few names she liked, however the night before their gender scan, dad had a dream they were having a little girl and was set on Ailidh from that minute onwards.

Ailidh is a happy and content little girl who always has a smile on her face. She settled into a routine quickly and has slept through the night since she was seven weeks old.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the staff and midwives at the Larbert hospital. They’d also like to give a special thanks to Ailidh’s Uncle Ryan and Auntie Hannah, and Auntie Rachel and Uncle Ryan for all the help and support while Carly was in hospital and in the lead up to Ailidh’s arrival.