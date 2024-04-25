Baby of the week: Glen Village tot Luca Young
Mum Lauren Young, 33, is a teacher, while dad Marc Young, 39 is a mill technician. Luca has a big brother, Murray. The family live in Glen Village.
Mum said she was very nauseous at the start of her pregnancy, but it got better as time went on. When it came to the birth, she said Luca was born very quickly. They went to the hospital at around 10.30am, to the delivery suite at 12.30pm and he was born around an hour later.
Mum and dad chose the name Luca as they both liked the name. His middle name is a family name.
Luca is a very chilled little boy who is always smiling.
His proud grandparents are gran Lynn Stirling, papa Grant Stirling, gran Helen Young and Grandad Harry Young.
Mum and dad would like to thank their family for all their help with Luca and the fantastic staff at the maternity ward at Forth Valley Royal.
*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as baby of the week in a future edition, then get in touch. Send us an email including your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth to [email protected]. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.