Luca Young (pic: Submitted)

Mum Lauren Young, 33, is a teacher, while dad Marc Young, 39 is a mill technician. Luca has a big brother, Murray. The family live in Glen Village.

Mum said she was very nauseous at the start of her pregnancy, but it got better as time went on. When it came to the birth, she said Luca was born very quickly. They went to the hospital at around 10.30am, to the delivery suite at 12.30pm and he was born around an hour later.

Mum and dad chose the name Luca as they both liked the name. His middle name is a family name.

Luca is a very chilled little boy who is always smiling.

His proud grandparents are gran Lynn Stirling, papa Grant Stirling, gran Helen Young and Grandad Harry Young.

Mum and dad would like to thank their family for all their help with Luca and the fantastic staff at the maternity ward at Forth Valley Royal.