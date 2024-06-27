Lincoln Sutherland (Pic: submitted)

Lincoln James Sutherland was born on December 4, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 10.42am, weighing 8lb 2oz.

Mum Lucy Sutherland, 36, is a freelance social media marketing consultant, while dad Colin Sutherland, 44, works in retail security.

Lincoln, who lives in Glen Village, has a big sister, Katie-Scarlett, who is two and a half brother and half sister on their dad’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum said she had hyperemesis gravidarum for the second time which lasted the full pregnancy. She said she appreciates all the support she had around her while she was pregnant and constantly unwell, especially with a toddler to look after too.

When it came to the birth, Lincoln was born by c-section which had been arranged five days before. Although the section nearly didn’t go ahead. Before they were sending mum home, they came in to give her tea and toast. The anaesthetists then came in saying “don’t eat the toast, don’t eat the toast! We can do it now.”

Mum and dad chose the name Lincoln for two reasons. He’s named after Lincoln, England where his maternal grandmother’s side of the family come from, but he’s also named after the character Lincoln Burrows from Prison Break which is a TV series dad really enjoys. Mum said: “We hope our Lincoln will grow up to be just as tall, dark and handsome!” His middle name James is his dad’s middle name. Mum added: “Besides, LJ could be a cute nickname.”

Lincoln loves cuddles, playing and going to baby classes. He has been weaning since he was four months old and loves fruit. Mum says he’s a great sleeper too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His proud grandparents are Oma and Opa, Cilla and Stuart Graudus and Nana Lorraine Sutherland.

Mum said she’d like to thank her parents for all their help with childcare while she was so unwell and while she was recovering from the c-section; her husband Colin for all he does for their little family and for supporting her through everything and also Pregnancy Sickness Support for all their help and support throughout her pregnancy.