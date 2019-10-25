Baby of the week: Gavin Alexander John Gibson

Gavin Gibson was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on May 14, 2019. He weighed 7lbs and half an ounce.

THE PARENTS: Mum Keri-Anne Gibson (29) is a senior care assistant, while dad David Gibson (32) is a bus driver. They are from Falkirk.

THE PREGNANCY: The pregnancy went fantastically well with no issues at all.

THE BIRTH: The birth was a little more difficult. Keri-Anne had arrived at her mum’s house for a nice bath and within 20 minutes was in labour and had to be rushed to hospital in an ambulance. Once at the hospital she was rushed away for an emergency c-section.

THE BABY: He is described as being a happy little bundle of fun who is very awake and alert. His family think he is perfect.

THE NAME: His first name comes from his great grandad and his other name comes from his grandads. His dad’s middle name is also John.

THE GRANDPARENTS: His grandparents on his mum’s side are Marion Reid and Alexander Noble. His grandparents on his dad’s side are Eileen and John Gibson.

THANKS: The family would like to say a big thank you to the ambulance service for taking them to hospital and the maternity team at the hospital.