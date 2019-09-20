Baby of the week: Freddie James Mitchell

Freddie James Mitchell was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 26, 2019 at 8.49pm. He weighed 7lbs 13oz.

PARENTS: Dad Paul Mitchell works at Forth Ports as a trainee supervisor, while mum Gillian Kerr works at M&S in FVRH as a sales assistant. The couple stay in Grangemouth.

THE PREGNANCY: The pregnancy was a long one, according to mum.

THE BIRTH: The birth was a little difficult with Gillian being brought into hospital where they tried two or three different ways to induce her before one of them finally worked. She was in labour for 12 hours before finally meeting Freddie.

THE NAME: Freddie was an agreed name between the two parents because “it’s nice name which is a little bit different”. James comes from Paul’s grandpa James Bulloch.

THE BABY: He is a very happy and active baby – the midwife even told his parents that she had never seen a baby move so much during a pregnancy.

THE GRANDPARENTS: The delighted grandparents are John and Lynn Mitchell from New Carron, and Lorna Meikle and Robert Kerr from Bo’ness.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank both their families and friends. They also wish thank all the midwives and doctors from Forth Valley ward eight and the labour ward.