Zoe Harkins (pic: submitted)

Zoe Harkins was born on November 24, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 8.09pm, weighing 7lb 13oz.

Mum Siobhan Harkins, 35, is a marketing manager at Lloyds Banking Group, while dad Sean Harkins, 35, is an inspection engineer at Ineos. Zoe has a big sister Evie, who is three. The family live in Falkirk.

Apart from some nausea at the beginning, mum said her pregnancy was great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said the birth was fast. She was booked in for an induction, but her waters broke on the day of the induction while putting up the Christmas tree. Mum said she hardly made it on to the labour ward bed before Zoe made her arrival into the world. She didn’t even have time for any pain relief.

Mum and dad had been convinced they were having a boy, so choosing a name wasn’t a quick process. After some back and forth dad suggested Zoe, which wasn’t a name they had ever discussed before, but as soon as he said it they both agreed it was perfect. Mum said it suits her and it goes great with Evie.

Zoe is the most smiley kid ever. She’s a proper little happy, chilled baby.

Her grandparents are Papa Bernard and Grandma Hazel Harkins and Grampa James and Granny Lyn Hendrie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum said she would like to thank her husband Sean as she nearly broke his hand squeezing it during labour. She said: “Unfortunately Sean wasn’t able to attend the birth of our first daughter due to Covid so it was very special having him there this time around.”

She also thanked the “incredible” staff in the maternity ward at Forth Valley Royal.