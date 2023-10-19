Xander Cameron (pic: submitted)

Mum Rebecca Hudson and dad Euan Cameron are both 19 and work at McDonald’s in Falkirk Central Retail Park. They live in Falkirk.

Xander has two amazing uncles, Stewart Cameron (13) and Cameron Taylor Cameron (21) and Auntie Rachel (24) who treat him like a brother and are constantly playing with him.

Mum said the start of her pregnancy was really good and everything was going well until 28 weeks when she started having to go for scans every two weeks because he was measuring small. She had morning sickness from 16 to 35 weeks which she says was horrible but she “wouldn’t change any of it for the world”.

Mum went into triage on February 25 due to lack of movement. She was already six days over her due date so she was induced. Her waters broke around 12.30am on the 26th and Xander was born at 8.39am.

Dad chose the name originally as soon as they found out they were having a boy. However it turned out that in a folder of baby names on mum’s phone notes, which had been there since 2021, Xander was top of the list, which must have been why she liked it so much. His middle name Hudson is mum’s last name because he’s the last Hudson in the family so they had to include it somehow.

Xander is the most bubbly boy ever. Mum said most of their friends and family know him to be super settled and not cry. As soon as a phone is out he’s cheesing away – he loves the camera. He’s so giggly and always laughing at something or someone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His proud grandparents are Granny Elaine Cameron and Papa Stewart Cameron, Gran Carol Campbell and Papa Andrew Hudson.