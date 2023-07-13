Theo Stevenson (pic: submitted)

Mum Carly McIntosh, 32, is a project administrator, while dad Alan Stevenson, 33, is a locksmith. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said the pregnancy was okay and she had to get regular scans due to his weight. When it came to the birth she said it was long. She was induced on November 29 and for three days she would start contracting and then stop. At one stage an emergency c-section looked likely as Theo was playing with his cord, but then he stopped. In the end he was born on December 2 by c-section which mum opted for as she had had enough.

Mum surprised her parents by not telling them Theo had been born, letting them think they were coming to the hospital to support her through the long labour. She said: “When they came to my room my mum thought the hospital gave me a doll to practice with. My dad in shock turned round and said ‘she’s got a wain’. My mum’s response: ‘I thought it was a doll!’.”

Mum and dad were stuck between two names. Mum really liked TJ but felt it was too short for Stevenson, so then Jenson and Theo came about and we were stuck. Dad decided on Theo out of the two. His middle name John is a family name with both mum and dad’s grandads being called John.

Theo is very funny and cheeky. Mum says on occasions he’s very dramatic until he gets his own way a bit like his dad.

His proud grandparents are Janet and David McIntosh and Louise and George Stevenson.

Mum would like to thank all the staff at Forth Valley who were “amazing” during her time there with a special thanks to Alan, her family and friends as she says she would not have been able to get through it without them.