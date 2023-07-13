News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Theo Stevenson

Theo John Stevenson was born on December 2, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 10.25am, weighing 6lb 13oz.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Theo Stevenson (pic: submitted)Theo Stevenson (pic: submitted)
Theo Stevenson (pic: submitted)

Mum Carly McIntosh, 32, is a project administrator, while dad Alan Stevenson, 33, is a locksmith. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said the pregnancy was okay and she had to get regular scans due to his weight. When it came to the birth she said it was long. She was induced on November 29 and for three days she would start contracting and then stop. At one stage an emergency c-section looked likely as Theo was playing with his cord, but then he stopped. In the end he was born on December 2 by c-section which mum opted for as she had had enough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mum surprised her parents by not telling them Theo had been born, letting them think they were coming to the hospital to support her through the long labour. She said: “When they came to my room my mum thought the hospital gave me a doll to practice with. My dad in shock turned round and said ‘she’s got a wain’. My mum’s response: ‘I thought it was a doll!’.”

Mum and dad were stuck between two names. Mum really liked TJ but felt it was too short for Stevenson, so then Jenson and Theo came about and we were stuck. Dad decided on Theo out of the two. His middle name John is a family name with both mum and dad’s grandads being called John.

Most Popular

Theo is very funny and cheeky. Mum says on occasions he’s very dramatic until he gets his own way a bit like his dad.

His proud grandparents are Janet and David McIntosh and Louise and George Stevenson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mum would like to thank all the staff at Forth Valley who were “amazing” during her time there with a special thanks to Alan, her family and friends as she says she would not have been able to get through it without them.

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then get in touch. Email [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Note, babies should be less than six months old at time of entering.

Related topics:FalkirkForth Valley Royal Hospital