Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Sonny Kerrigan
Mum Rene Johnston, 22, is a beauty therapist, while dad Nathan Kerrigan, 25, is a civil servant. The family live in Falkirk.
Mum had quite an easy pregnancy with mum and baby both healthy throughout, however mum was uncomfortable towards the end.
When it came to the birth, mum was induced due to reduced movement from baby Sonny, who ended up being born by emergency c-section. Mum, dad and baby stayed in hospital for a further five days afterwards as Sonny was in the neonatal unit.
Mum and dad chose the name Sonny after they found out the gender of their little one. They both really love the name and think it suits his personality perfectly.
Sonny is the happiest baby, who always has a cheeky smile on his face and brings such joy to everyone he meets.
Sonny’s proud grandparents are Leah Johnston, David Johnston, Suzanne Kerrigan and Allan Kerrigan.
Mum and dad would like to thank the hospital staff at FVRH who took amazing care of mum and Sonny, as well as family and friends who have been so supportive. Dad added: “Sonny is a lucky boy to have an amazing team around him who love him endlessly.”
