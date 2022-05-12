Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Sebastian Hynde

Dad Sean Hynde works for Specsavers, while mum Kirsty Hynde is a full time mum.

Sebastian is the youngest of six children with big sister Maddison and brothers Jack, Brodie, Alexander and Cameron. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum says she had a great pregnancy and they knew from early on they were having another boy.

Sebastian was born by elective c-section.

Mum and dad both loved the name Sebastian when looking through a name book.

Sebastian is a happy boy who is always smiling and chatty. He has a cheeky face just like his siblings.

Sebastian’s proud grandparents are Christopher Dowell, Elizabeth Dowell, Kathleen Hynde and James Hynde.

Mum and dad would like to thank Kirsty’s parents for watching the older children while she was in hospital having Sebastian, and also a big thank you to the beech team at Forth Valley Royal.