Ruby-Jayne Tulloch (Pic: submitted)

Mum Bethany Tulloch, 20, is a trainee nail technician on maternity leave from her job in McDonalds. Ruby-Jayne is an only child. They live in Falkirk.

Mum said the pregnancy was an amazing experience, although she didn’t enjoy being sick up until half way through.

She said the birth was traumatic. Her waters broke at 35 weeks and 5 days and at 37 weeks she was induced. However, she ended up having a c-section as she had only reached 2cm dilated.

Mum chose the name as Ruby was her papa’s mother’s name and her papa meant a lot to her and her mum. Jayne is for Bethany’s mum.

Mum said since day one Ruby-Jayne has been very alert, always wanting to know what’s going on around her. She’s always ‘talking’ and always smiling and laughing.

Ruby-Jayne’s proud grandparents are Donna Jayne Tulloch and Bruce Tulloch.

Mum would like to thank her mum Donna Tulloch for everything she has done to help her raise Ruby-Jayne. She said: “It’s been a difficult ride being a single mother and she has been there to help me every way possible. I wouldn’t be able to do it without her help. Thank you mum, I love you.”