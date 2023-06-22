News you can trust since 1845
Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Ruby-Jayne Tulloch

Ruby-Jayne Isabella Tulloch was born on October 26, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 9.35am, weighing 5lb 12oz.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Ruby-Jayne Tulloch (Pic: submitted)Ruby-Jayne Tulloch (Pic: submitted)
Ruby-Jayne Tulloch (Pic: submitted)

Mum Bethany Tulloch, 20, is a trainee nail technician on maternity leave from her job in McDonalds. Ruby-Jayne is an only child. They live in Falkirk.

Mum said the pregnancy was an amazing experience, although she didn’t enjoy being sick up until half way through.

She said the birth was traumatic. Her waters broke at 35 weeks and 5 days and at 37 weeks she was induced. However, she ended up having a c-section as she had only reached 2cm dilated.

Mum chose the name as Ruby was her papa’s mother’s name and her papa meant a lot to her and her mum. Jayne is for Bethany’s mum.

Mum said since day one Ruby-Jayne has been very alert, always wanting to know what’s going on around her. She’s always ‘talking’ and always smiling and laughing.

Ruby-Jayne’s proud grandparents are Donna Jayne Tulloch and Bruce Tulloch.

Mum would like to thank her mum Donna Tulloch for everything she has done to help her raise Ruby-Jayne. She said: “It’s been a difficult ride being a single mother and she has been there to help me every way possible. I wouldn’t be able to do it without her help. Thank you mum, I love you.”

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then get in touch. Send an email to [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.

