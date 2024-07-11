Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Ren Walton
Mum Lana Walton, 30, is an operational supervisor for a shipping inspection company, while dad Darren Walton, 33, is a joiner with his dad’s company, Firside Joinery.
Ren has a big brother Rio who is 12 and is a great help and always makes his little brother smile. The family live in Falkirk.
Mum said the pregnancy was a great experience. She kept active by walking loads and attending the gym until she was around eight months.
Ren was breach from 28 weeks so mum had a planned c-section. She said it went great and dad had three weeks off work afterwards to help out during her recovery.
Mum and dad didn’t find out the baby’s gender so had a girl’s name picked which they found easy. They couldn’t agree on a name for a boy. A few weeks before he was born they finally agreed on Ren, which is the last three letters of his dad’s name (Darren).
Ren is a very content baby and has a cheeky smile. He loves cuddles and bath time.
Ren is the first grandchild to Laura and Paul Mikusi, and the fifth grandson to Sharon and David Walton.
Mum said she would like to thank both sets of grandparents for all the help they give, and also her Auntie Pauline who is always on hand to help when needed.
If you've recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then get in touch. Send us an email with your name, contact number and baby's date of birth to [email protected]. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.
