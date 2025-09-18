Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Paige Linton

Paige Annette Linton was born on February 28, 2025 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 2.25pm, weighing 5lb 4oz.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Danielle Linton, 33, is a caterer in the canteen at Forth Valley College. Paige has a big brother Tyler, who is eight. He absolutely loves his little sister to bits and is the best big brother to her.

The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said her pregnancy wasn’t easy as she was constantly unwell and was always feeling drained. She had constant heartburn, which she said was a nightmare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paige Linton (pic: contributed)

When it came to the birth, mum had a planned c-section as this was the safest option for her as she has a rare condition uterus didelphis which means she has two cervix. Paige was born three weeks and two days early as she was no longer getting what she needed from the cord.

Mum said: “The birth was totally fine, everything went smoothly and she was absolutely perfect with a full head of hair which I wasn’t surprised at due to all the heartburn and acid reflux.”

Mum chose the name Paige eight years ago when she was pregnant with Tyler as she was certain he was going to be a girl. However, the name stuck and she said if she was to have a wee girl in future she would be called Paige – and she is.

Mum said Paige is amazing and such a content happy wee girl. She loves Dora the Explorer. She is very cheeky, always sticking her tongue out at people and she likes the sound of her own voice sometimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paige’s proud grandparents are Granny Annette Bissett, which explains her middle name, and Papa Mark Linton.

Mum said she would like to thank her big sister Leanne Bissett who was her birthing partner and for being the best auntie to her kids. She also thanked all the staff who helped bring Paige into this world safely and all the staff in the ward who helped look after them during their stay.

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then get in touch. Send us an email with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth to [email protected]. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.