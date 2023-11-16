Oscar Vieira Mcglynn was born on March 26, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 12.26am, weighing 8lbs.

Oscar Mcglynn (pic: submitted)

Mum Carla Vieira, 22, is a support worker while studying psychology at Stirling. Dad Aidan Mcglynn, 22, has recently started up a painting and decorating business, M&T Painting, with a friend. Oscar has a big furry cat brother called Reo. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said the pregnancy was “a magical experience” after the first trimester. She had terrible ‘morning’ sickness all day and night every day until 15 weeks. After that she loved feeling him grow and kick.

She said the birth was a fast process although it felt so long.

Mum and dad struggled to agree on a name they both liked, but at around four months the name Oscar popped up and they both loved it and the meaning behind it.

Mum said that since Oscar was born he has been so alert and always wanting to be on the go. She said he is the most clever, cheekiest and happiest little boy who brings joy to everyone.

His proud grandparents are Lesley and Kevin Mcglynn, Carlos Vieira and his gran Maria Américo, who has passed and sadly never got to meet Oscar. Mum said she would have loved him so much.

Mum would like to thank her midwife Lauren who helped her feel comfortable and supported her during and after labour.