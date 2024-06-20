Noah Graham (pic: submitted)

Noah Graham was born on December 4, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 12.54pm, weighing 7lb 15oz.

Mum Emily Curran, 28, is an early years officer, while dad Shane Graham, 28, works at Scotwaste.

Noah has three big sisters - Lilly, Aria and Grace. He shares the same birthday as Grace, just two years apart. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said the pregnancy was great, but she was just very tired and sick at the beginning.

When it came to the birth, mum said it was really straight forward. Mum and baby were both healthy and there were no complications. She said it was a beautiful birth.

Noah was the only name that mum and dad agreed on and when they saw him they knew it was perfect for him.

He is a happy, funny baby who loves cuddles and watching his big sisters play. He is a mummy’s boy, but dad doesn’t agree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noah’s proud grandparents are Danielle and Robert Curran, and Lizzie Graham and Walter Davidson.

Mum said she would like to thank her partner and family for being there for her and Noah.