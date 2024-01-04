Mila Suzanne McLaughlan was born on May 14, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 6.44pm, weighing 8lb.

Mila McLaughlan (Pic: submitted)

Mum Lauren Fullerton, 29, is a civil servant, while dad Christopher McLaughlan, 29, is a plumber. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said her pregnancy was great and she really enjoyed it. She said she had some sickness from around 10 to 15 weeks but apart from that there were no issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum was induced at 38 weeks due to measuring quite big. She went in on the Thursday night, had her waters broken on the Sunday morning and Mila was born eight hours later.

Before mum and dad found out they were having a girl they had agreed on Mila as their girl’s name as they liked the MM initials. Suzanne is after mum’s gran who sadly passed away when she was 15 weeks pregnant.

Mila is a content, happy and bright wee girl who is always smiling and very rarely gets upset. She is very nosey and takes in everything around her.

Mila is very luck to have her grandparents Jennifer Fullerton and Angus MacDonald; Lesley and Jim McLaughlan and Gareth and Anne Fullerton. She also has her great grandparents Jeanette and John Stewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad