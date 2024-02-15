Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dad Cameron Walker, 22, works as a street lighting technician, while mum Becca Elliot, 22, works two jobs at the Falkirk Wheel and Tesco. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said the pregnancy was amazing and they were both very healthy. She said she loved every second of it.

Mum decided to have an elective c-section and said it was very calming knowing everything that was going on and the recovery was great too with no complications. She said Cameron was very supportive which made it so much easier and enjoyable.

Mikaylah Elliot-Walker (Pic: Submitted)

Mum and dad chose the name Kaylah at first but they came across Mikaylah which they loved even more and then they didn’t have any other names for her.

Mum said Mikaylah is very spontaneous and outgoing and she loves everyone she meets. She said she has “no fears at all”, is very bubbly and is genuinely a sweet child.

Her proud and amazing grandparents are Andrew and Lourdes Walker and Robert and Sabine Elliot.

Mum said: “We would like to thank all our family, friends and colleagues at Tesco and at the Falkirk Wheel for all their love and support. Mikaylah is a very lucky girl to be surrounded by such wonderful people who love her dearly.”