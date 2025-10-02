Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Luca Hunter

Luca Hunter (Pic: contributed)

Luca Hunter was born on February 20, 2025 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 10.31am, weighing 6lb 2oz.

Mum Rebecca Sutherland, 24, is a stay at home mum, while dad Aaron Hunter, 33, is a head chef.

Luca has two older brothers – Louis and Theo – who love him lots. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said her pregnancy was difficult as she suffered from sickness throughout, which made gaining weight nearly impossible and she had to have iron tablets for anaemia. She also had a couple of hospital admissions to get fluids and iron infusions.

Mum said the birth itself overall “wasn’t bad”. She was taken in three weeks early to be induced and Luca was in a rush to come into the world – he was born in the examination room in ward eight.

Dad suggested the name Luca and after days to trying to pick a name they finally had the perfect one.

Luca is a cheeky little monkey who is always full of smiles and loves to be out and about. He is very determined to get up on his feet and chase after his brother Louis and dog Pippin.

Luca’s proud grandparents are Nana and Grandad Lynda and Colin Sutherland; Granny and Pops Tracy and David Hunter; Great Nana Marlene Young and Great Gran Jess Sutherland.

Mum and dad would like to thank the willow team at Forth Valley and all the midwives and student midwives who ensured that Luca was brought into the world safely. They also added their thanks to Lynda, Colin, Tracy, David, Becky, Auntie Nic and Amy for all their help and support during the pregnancy and for always being there for them.

