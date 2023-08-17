Louis Sutherland (Pic: submitted)

Mum Rebecca Sutherland, 22, is a hotel receptionist. Louis is her only child and they live in Falkirk.

Mum said the pregnancy was difficult as she suffered with sickness throughout. She had iron tablets for anaemia and a couple of hospital admissions to get fluids.

When it came to the birth, mum was taken in three weeks early at 5pm on Boxing Day to be induced as Louis had stopped growing as the blood was flowing too fast through the cord. The birth was quite straight forward, but Rebecca was “a bit concerned” her mum was going to pass out during the birth, but “she made it through”.

Mum chose the name Louis because her Nana’s dad and brother were both called Louis and her papa’s name is Thomas. She always knew his name would either be Louis or Thomas, she just had to decide what order to put them in.

She says Louis is the happiest, most contented baby ever. He is always smiling and giggling and is very determined. He gets frustrated if he can’t manage to do something by himself and he’s always exploring new things. He has developed a close bond with their dog Pippin.

Louis’ proud grandparents are Nana and Grandad, Lynda and Colin Sutherland. His proud great grandparents are Marlene and Thomas Young and Jess Sutherland.

Mum would like to thank the beech team at Falkirk Community Hospital for all their held during her pregnancy and the midwives at Forth Valley who helped bring Louis into the world safely. She added a special thanks to her mum, dad and sister Laura for all their help and her Nana and Papa for “always being there for us”.