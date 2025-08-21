Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Logan de la Filia Bain

Logan de la Filia Bain was born on December 2, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 2.37pm, weighing 7lb 11oz.

Mum Stevie Bain, 33, is a lecturer at the University of Glasgow, while dad Andrés Garcia de la Filia, 36, is a bioinformatician. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said it was her first pregnancy so she had nothing to compare it to, but it all went well. She was able to work and travel throughout, which she said was nice, although she said moving around a bit difficult by the end.

When it came to the birth mum said it happened quicker than she expected. She said: “Logan was a few days early. I woke up around 2am feeling a bit funny but managed to convince myself it couldn’t be labour because first babies are always late. I arrived at the hospital around 12.30pm and Logan was born two hours later.”

Logan de la Filia Bain (Pic: contributed)

Mum and dad didn’t know if they were having a boy or a girl, so they had a few names picked out for both. They decided to go with Logan the day after he was born. Mum added: “We might have been inspired by the TV show Succession.”

Logan is such a happy wee boy. He’s full of smiles and laughter. He loves meeting people and being out and about.

He is the first grandchild for his grandparents on both sides. His proud grandparents are Michelle and Steven Bain and Paloma and Fernando Garcia de la Filia.

Mum and dad would like to thank everyone at Forth Valley Royal for their support during Logan’s birth and afterwards, especially the student midwives in triage and the labour ward for being so calming and kind. They would also like to thank their family and friends for all their support and love.

