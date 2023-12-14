Leia Butler (Pic: Submitted)

Mum Denise Bell is a support worker, while dad Steven Butler is a hygiene techician. Leia has a big brother Connor, 4, and a step big brother Danyl, 13. He also has twin sisters who are in heaven.

Leia lives in Falkirk with her parents and brother Connor.

Mum said the pregnancy was very challenging near the end as she ended up getting sepsis and diabetes. When she went for a scan one day she was told she’d have to have a caesarian section the following day as Leia’s weight had dropped. It wasn’t the natural birth mum had hoped for, but Leia’s health was more important.

Mum and dad picked the name Leia, like Princess Leia from Star Wars, because her due date was May 4. The spelling Leia means children of heaven and because her twin sisters, Laura and Lucy, were due around the same time but were born sleeping mum thought Leia would fit perfectly as it also began with an ‘L’. Mum said: “Even though Leia didn’t come on the fourth, I still wanted her sisters to be a part of her as well.”

Mum said Leia is bubbly, cheeky and “a typical lassie who loves to hear her own voice”. She said she’s in a good routine and is a great wain who makes anyone smile if they are feeling down.

Leia’s proud grandparents are Betty and Peter Bell.

Mum would like to thank the nurses at the triage department, the doctors and midwives who all worked together to make sure Leia arrived safely and mum was taken care of. She added a big thank you to the midwives training that day from Stirling Uni.

Mum said: “Leia has completed our family and I’ll forever be grateful for her and her brothers safe arrivals after our heart-breaking loss with my first pregnancy. I’m looking forward to making memories and watching her grow up with the loving family we have around us.”

