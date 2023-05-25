Kai Jamieson

Mum Kayleigh Jamieson, 37, is a psychology student, while dad Scott Jamieson, 41, is a project manager. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum’s pregnancy was deemed ‘high risk’ and she was monitored regularly throughout. Kai decided to arrive 12 weeks early, being born at just 28 weeks and one day. He spent 64 days in the hospital’s neonatal unit as he was so early.

Mum and dad were aware the pregnancy was going to be tough given mum’s medical history, and after some debate they settled on the name Kai as it means warrior and proved fitting in the circumstances.

Mum said Kai always knows what he wants and lets you know when he wants it. He loves his cuddles, bath time and food, especially when eating off his parents’ plates. Kai likes to speak to everyone, especially the family’s dog Rocky, who loves to take Kai on walkies. Mum said: “Kai is a very happy and alert baby who is full of smiles and giggles. Looking at him you would never think he was born so early as he thrives on life.

His proud grandparents are grandad Phil Buchanan and nan and papa, Anne and Kenny Jamieson.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the staff in the neonatal unit at FVRH. Mum said: “The level of care and attention Kai received was beyond our expectations and we cannot thank this marvellous team enough for all they did for both Kai and ourselves. Sending love to both our families for their support during the pregnancy and after Kai’s arrival.”

She added a special thanks to friends and neighbours Stewart and Carol Cockburn for ferrying them to and from hospital to visit Kai during the early stages and for helping look after Rocky.