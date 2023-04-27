Jonah McCallum

Jonah McCallum was born on June 19, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 3.29pm. He weighed 7lb 6oz.

His arrival was an extra special Father’s Day gift for dad Blair, who works in assets management, and mum Savannah Fitzner, who works in motortrade.

Jonah is the couple’s only child and they live in Falkirk.

Mum said the pregnancy was fine until the last couple of months when she just felt very uncomfortable and she couldn’t wait to meet him.

When it came to the birth she was in labour from 5.30am until 3.30pm and mum says it’s an experience she won’t do again.

Mum and dad chose the name Jonah as it was a biblical name, after Jonah and the whale. They both wanted something biblical as they believe all babies are little miracles.

Mum said Jonah is a brilliant baby, full of life and he just wants attention and to have a laugh constantly. Jonah loves all his food and is a happy baby. Mum added: “He is our whole world now”.

Jonah’s proud grandparents are Tam and Becca McCallum and Karen and Alistair McCallum.

Mum and dad would like to thank all of their families, and a special thanks to Jonah’s big cousin Kaleb for always being so kind to ‘Googoo’.