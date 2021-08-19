Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Jaxx Knox

Jaxx Knox

Mum Dionne Blair, 28, is a financial administrator, while dad Kenneth Knox, 31 is a ground worker. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said her pregnancy was really good and she was lucky not to suffer from morning sickness. She was closely monitored from around 25 weeks as the baby was measuring small. She was induced on the Wednesday when she reached 37 weeks and he was born on the Friday morning after a labour of 12 and a half hours.

Mum and dad had been prepared by medical staff that baby may have to go into special care, but mum said thankfully Jaxx was totally fine and just needed to be monitored for 24 hours.

When mum and dad first started dating they watched the series Sons of Anarchy on Netflix and the main character is called Jax. They agreed if they ever had a baby boy that would be his name, they just added the extra ‘x’ to be different. His middle name, Bill, is after Dionne’s Papa.

Jaxx is a very happy and content little boy, who is always laughing and smiling. He has slept through the night since he was two weeks old.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the midwives, student midwives and doctors at the Larbert hospital as they were so nice and made them feel very relaxed.