Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Jacob Saville

Jacob Saville (pic: submitted)

Jacob Saville was born on March 16, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 2.14am, weighing 7lb 6oz.

Mum Abbey Meese, 25, is a care worker in the community, while dad Jason Saville, 30, is a dryliner. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said the pregnancy was hard as she spent a lot of time in the hospital due to severe sickness. When it came to the birth, mum said it was “long”. She spent six days in the hospital due to failure of induction but finally things got moving and Jacob was born ten hours after her waters broke.

Mum added: “After a really hard pregnancy and birth, Jacob was all worth it, and I couldn’t imagine my life without him.”

Mum said she was drawn to the name Jacob from the minute she found out she was pregnant. She said she didn’t think of any girls’ names adding: “I think having a boy was meant to be.”

Jacob is a very cheeky character. He’s always smiling and laughing. Mum said he is “the happiest baby ever” and “we are so blessed to have him in our lives”.

Jacob’s grandparents are Clare Kane, Mark Meese, Karen Saville, William Saville alongside step grandparents Francis Kane and Elaine O’Callaghan, who are a massive part of their lives.

Mum said she would like to thank her friends and family for all their support along the way.

