Ivy Taylor (pic: submitted)

Mum Ella Taylor, 18, is a student and they live in Falkirk.

Mum said her pregnancy was easy as she didn’t have any morning sickness or heartburn. She didn’t know she was pregnant until she was 35 weeks. When it came to the birth she said Ivy came out in her sack and it was a fast labour.

Mum said picking a name was really hard, but she wanted something that was different and not as usual as other names.

Ivy is content and happy, mum says she’s a really good sleeper and eater and always has a smile.

Her proud grandmother is Joanne Taylor.

Mum said she would like to thank all of her family for supporting her, with a huge thank you to her mum for being her biggest supporter and helping her through it all.