Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Isla Gardiner

Isla Anne Gardiner was born on February 3, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 3.34pm, weighing 6lb.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 15:06 BST
Isla Gardiner (pic: submitted)Isla Gardiner (pic: submitted)
Mum Mairi Jane Gardiner, 32, is a nurse, while dad Alan Gardiner, 33, is a joiner. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said there were no serious complications during her pregnancy although she head regular blood pressure checks at the hospital. She also experienced some sickness and really bad heartburn.

Mum said she was induced on the evening of February 2 and Isla arrived the following day in a natural birth without any complications. She said there was no time for epidural or painkillers as she arrived quicker than expected.

Mum and dad liked Scottish names and mum has always liked the name Isla. She was nearly called Isla when she was born.

Isla is a very content and happy baby, who is always smiling at everyone and laughing, especially at the family dog Arnie. She loves blowing bubbles and making noises. Isla also sleeps very well at night, so mum and dad feel very lucky.

Isla’s proud grandparents are Anne Stewart, Graeme Stewart, Yvonne Gardiner and Ian Ross.

Mum said she would like to thank Isla’s grandparents for their help and support especially this year as it’s been very busy with Isla being born and the couple getting married.

*If you’ve recently had a new arrival in the family and would like them to feature in our weekly column, then get in touch. Send us an email from [email protected] including your name, daytime contact number and baby’s date of birth. Note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.

