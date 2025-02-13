Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Iona Murray

Iona Lisa Murray was born on May 30, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 6.16am, weighing 8lb 10oz.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Amy Thomson, 24, is a call handler for the NHS, while dad Gavin Murray, 27, is a forklift driver. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said the pregnancy had its moments, but overall it was good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iona was in no hurry to come so mum was induced when she was a week overdue. After 18 hours of labour, Iona was born by emergency caesarean section.

Iona Murray (pic: submitted)

Mum and dad knew from the moment they were having a baby girl she would be called Iona. Mum said: “Iona the Scottish isle is a beautiful place, just like our little girl.” Her middle name Lisa is after her only auntie, Amy’s sister.

Mum said that since Iona has learned to make noises she does not stop and loves to be heard. She’s cheeky and loves to be rolling around pushing herself off the furniture.

Iona’s proud grandparents are Sandra, Drew, David and Karen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum said she would like to thank her mum and dad, Sandra and Drew, for all the support and help they give with Iona.

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week in a future edition, then get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.