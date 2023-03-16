Mum Heather Waugh, 31, is a support worker in Falkirk while dad Pearce Walshe, 31, is a bingo presenter. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said her pregnancy was good until around 32 weeks when her blood pressure was high. She got medication to help and everything else was okay.

Imogen was born by a planned c-section, which ended up happening a week earlier than originally planned due to mum’s blood pressure increasing again. Mum had a general anaesthetic due to her genetic condition, neurofibromatosis.

Imogen Walshe

Mum and dad chose the name Imogen as it was a name they both liked from the very start of the pregnancy. Her middle name, Kim, is Heather’s mum’s name, who they lost to cancer in 2020.

Imogen is very cheeky and she loves to blow raspberries. She is always smiling and she’s found her voice. Imogen likes to be heard.

Her grandparents are William and the late Kim Waugh, and Kevin and Joan Walshe.

Mum and dad would like to thank their parents and grandparents and all their families for all their help during the pregnancy and with Imogen. They added their thanks to all the staff at FVRH who saw them throughout the pregnancy and birth.