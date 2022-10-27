Faith Mills

Mum Rebecca Bryce, 20, is an early years apprentice, while dad Steven Mills, 23, is a hire desk operator. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said she enjoyed her pregnancy even although she battled with gestational diabetes and pre-eclampsia.

She said the birth wasn’t great as she was induced at 37 weeks due to pre-eclampsia and was in agony for four days before getting to the labour ward. After Faith was born they stayed in hospital for two days before going home, however mum later experienced problems with a bad infection.

Rebecca’s dad had suggested the name Faith and both mum and dad fell in love. They think it is so important to always have faith and she is their little reminder.

Faith has such a funny personality. She will make anyone in her path smile, she is just so happy.

Her proud grandparents are Granny Donna Bryce, Grandad Guy Bryce, Nana Becky Mills and Grandad Colin Mills.

Mum said she would like to thank her sister Jordyn for being her rock through it all.