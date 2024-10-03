Ernie Wilkinson (pic: submitted)

Ernie Colin Wilkinson was born on February 9, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 4pm, weighing 8lb 4oz.

Mum Kirsty Munro, 40, is a financial adviser, while dad Fraser Wilkinson, 30, is a labourer. The family live in Falkirk.

The pregnancy was good and mum had no side effects or sickness at all, she was very lucky but had a bit of heartburn near the end.

The birth was a planned section as he was breach and everything went totally to plan.

Mum and dad chose Ernie’s name as it was Kirsty’s grandfather’s name and they loved it. Dad said: “It suits his little character so well.”

Ernie is a happy little soul who loves nothing more than the swimming pool and keeping his mum and dad up all night.

His proud grandparents are Colin Wilkinson and Fiona Wilkinson, Mike Munro and Val Munro, Geoff Gaunt and Denise Gaunt.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the staff at Forth Valley for an amazing experience and the care they gave both Ernie and Kirsty.

