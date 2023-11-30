Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Emily Learmonth-Duncan
Mum Cassandra Duncan, 25, is a stay at home mum, while dad Jordan Learmonth, 23, is a customer service assistant. Emily has a big sister called Lucy. The family livein Falkirk.
Mum said she had a lot of morning sickness during the pregnancy but other than that everything was fine. She went in to be induced as Emily was overdue and she was born nine minutes after mum’s waters broke.
Mum and dad chose the name Emily as they both loved it since they found out they were having a little girl.
Emily is a very happy baby who is always smiling and loves cuddles.
Her proud grandparents are Emma Learmonth and Kevin Learmonth.
Mum and dad would like to thank their friend Catherine for all the help when Cassandra was giving birth and afterwards when she was in the hospital with Emily.
