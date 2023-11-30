Emily Learmonth-Duncan was born on March 29, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 10.01pm, weighing 7lb 8oz.

Emily Learmonth-Duncan (pic: submitted)

Mum Cassandra Duncan, 25, is a stay at home mum, while dad Jordan Learmonth, 23, is a customer service assistant. Emily has a big sister called Lucy. The family livein Falkirk.

Mum said she had a lot of morning sickness during the pregnancy but other than that everything was fine. She went in to be induced as Emily was overdue and she was born nine minutes after mum’s waters broke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum and dad chose the name Emily as they both loved it since they found out they were having a little girl.

Emily is a very happy baby who is always smiling and loves cuddles.

Her proud grandparents are Emma Learmonth and Kevin Learmonth.

Mum and dad would like to thank their friend Catherine for all the help when Cassandra was giving birth and afterwards when she was in the hospital with Emily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad