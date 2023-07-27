News you can trust since 1845
Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Ella Fullerton

Ella Jai Fullerton was born on December 16, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 4.31am, weighing 6lb 11oz.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Ella Fullerton (pic: submitted)Ella Fullerton (pic: submitted)
Ella Fullerton (pic: submitted)

Mum Kirsten Fullerton is 36 and lives in Falkirk. Ella is her only child.

Mum said her pregnancy wasn’t too bad apart from having severe morning sickness all day and night. She became anaemic to the point she had to have iron infusions.

When it came to the birth, mum was induced on the Monday evening and Ella didn’t make her appearance until the Friday morning. Mum said: “She had everyone panicking long before she arrived due to her heart beat constantly dropping. She ended up being delivered at the last minute by forceps and both her and myself suffered a lot of trauma.”

Mum picked the name Ella before she even knew she was having a girl. She said it came into her head when she was around four months pregnant and she never changed her mind after that. Her middle name Jai is after her mum’s grandpa who sadly never got to meet her, but would have loved her to pieces.

Her grandparents are granny Diane Fullerton and grandad Brian Fullerton. Her great grandmother is Wilma Mcbride.

Mum said: “Ella has the best personality I’ve ever known in a baby. She is such a happy giggling little girl. She lights up a room the minute you enter and you hardly hear her crying. She is bubbly and loves to be moving about in anyway she can.”

Mum would like to thank all her family and friends for their help and support and love for Ella. Also a special thank you to Freedom of Mind community choir for allowing Ella to become part of their choir family with her.

