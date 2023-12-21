Diane Louise Machen was born on May 2, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 12.53pm, weighing 8lb 11oz.

Diane Machen, known better to her family as Annie. (Pic: Submitted)

Mum Lucy Machen, 33, is a student nurse, while dad Nik Machen, 38 is an English teacher. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum had a terrible time during her pregnancy with hyperemesis and couldn’t wait to get the little one out. Diane, known affectionately by her family as Annie, was born two weeks after her due date. Dad said he likes to think Annie took her own time, giving them a taste of what is to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum and dad chose the name Diane after Lucy’s grandmother. Her middle name is from Camp Louise (USA) where they met. Mum and dad liked the idea of the nickname Annie as it sounded Scottish to them.

Annie is incredibly smiley, social and loves swimming. She has just started weaning and has a taste for watermelon.

Annie has a large family, but they are all based in England, between Yorkshire and Cornwall.

Mum and dad would like to thank the team at Forth Valley Hospital for their support on their journey and the top rate of care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad