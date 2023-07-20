Darcie Addison (Pic: Submitted)

Mum Naomi-Leigh Addison is a student studying social care. They live in Falkirk.

Mum said her pregnancy was very good with no morning sickness. She says she didn’t even feel pregnant. When it came to the labour mum ended up with a second degree tear and she was very unwell after the birth.

Mum chose the name Darcie as her little cousin Skye had mentioned the name to her and she fell in love with it.

She said Darcie is a really happy baby she is very bright and clever. She loves exploring new things and going new places.

Darcie’s proud great grandparents are Edward Graham and Margaret Graham. Her grans are Victoria Fotheringham and Shiona Clark.

Mum said she would like to thank her sister Shanni for being there from the moment she found out she was pregnant and also thanks to all the grandparents for their help.

