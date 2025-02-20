Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Coplyn Mcintosh

Coplyn Francis Gary Mcintosh was born on July 4, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 3.21pm, weighing 8lb 6oz.

Mum Bailey Stewart, 26, is a hairdresser, while dad Francis Mcintosh, 28, is an operations manager. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said her pregnancy was a bit stressful towards the end as they tried to renovate a house with only ten weeks to her due date, however other than that there were no issues.

When it came to the birth mum said labour was “going good” until she had to be rushed for an emergency c-section as Coplyn’s heart rate was dropping.

Mum said they chose the name Coplyn as she and her friend used to go out in Glasgow and there was a boy with that name. Mum said: “I have always said since then that’s what my little boy was going to be called as I never heard of it other than that.”

Coplyn is funny and has got a cheeky personality. He is always full of smiles and up to something. Mum added: “He has definitely been here before.”

Coplyn’s proud grandparents are gran Terry Stewart, papa Gary Stewart, granny Ann McDermid and grandpa Campbell McDermid.

Mum said she would like to thank her mum for being there with her during labour and for being really hands on with them for the first few weeks, especially for staying to help with night feeds. She added: “To be fair, thanks to everyone as I couldn’t have managed without everyone’s help.”

