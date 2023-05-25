Chloe Garden

Mum Danielle Garden, 30, works in Next at Falkirk Retail Park, while dad Stuart Garden, 32, works in Tesco warehouse in Livingston. Chloe has two big brothers, Liam who is 13 and nine-year-old Joshua. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said the pregnancy was an unexpected surprise. She said: “After having our two boys we didn’t plan on having anymore but she is just amazing and we all couldn’t be without her.” During the pregnancy mum had morning sickness but it disappeared after the first three months.

Chloe was five days overdue and it was a very quick birth. Mum went into hospital on September 8 to be induced the following day, but on the morning of September 9 she went into labour herself.

Mum and dad decided to find out what they were having so had a list of girls names that they loved. They thought Chloe would be perfect and it wasn’t a name heard of as much.

Chloe is a happy, smiling, content baby, who just makes everyone so happy. She loves seeing her great granny Georgie – they always make each other smile. Mum said: “The have such an amazing relationship. Every time we go out or go shopping she always gets her a wee treat, usually her strawberry melty puffs as that’s Chloe’s favourite.

Chloe has had a few sleep overs with her Auntie Wendy. She enjoys going out long walks with her and her dogs Benji and Sally.

