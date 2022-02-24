Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Charlie Campbell

Charlie Campbell

Mum Nadine McNeil, 27, is a senior care assistant, while dad Martin Campbell, 29, is a grounds worker with Falkirk Council. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said she experienced a lot of sickness at the start of her pregnancy and ended up with pre eclampsia at 36 weeks. She was induced at 37 weeks.

She said the birth itself was fine.

Mum and dad chose the name Charlie as one of the residents mum worked with said she was having a boy and he would be called Charlie. His middle names, Gerry and John, are his great grandparents’ names.

Charlie is bubbly and loves to giggle.

His proud grandparents are Margaret and Ronald Campbell and Carolann McNeil.