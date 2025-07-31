Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Caelen Heenan

Caelen Blaine Heenan was born on December 3, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 1.08am, weighing 6lb 12oz.

Mum Laura McNaughton is 32, while dad Blaine Heenan is 34. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum said her pregnancy wasn’t great as she was in and out of hospital and was constantly sick throughout her pregnancy.

When it came to the birth she said it was “a bit traumatic”. Mum went into hospital thinking she was dehydrated and was going to be sent home, but then seven hours later she had had her little boy.

Caelen Heenan (pic: contributed)

She had pre-eclampsia and had to have an emergency c-section as soon as possible. Her partner was unable to be in theatre with her as she had to have a general anaesthetic and he had to wait upstairs for her coming back. Mum said: “I remember going into the surgery room and it was like something from a movie. There were so many staff all telling me who they were and what was going to happen. I got put to sleep and woke up getting wheeled back into my room and my baby was there.” She said it took her a long time to process everything as it had all happened so fast and was so unexpected.

Mum and baby were in hospital for an extra four days as mum’s blood pressure was high.

Dad Blaine found the name Caelen three weeks before he was born. Mum and dad wanted an unusual name. Mum said: “It's a Scottish name, a lot of people think it's an Irish name which it is also but it's spelt differently, our spelling is the Scottish way.”

Caelen is the most smiley, happy and content wee boy. He’s just started to find his voice and is laughing and babbling. He loves Mickey Mouse and Bluey. When they come on the TV he gets excited and screams at the TV.

Caelen’s proud grandparents are gran Jacqueline McNaughton, papa James McNaughton, gran Gillian Heenan and grandad George Heenan.

Mum would like to thank all the staff that were involved with the birth of Caelen for how supportive they were with her before and after the birth, adding: “They were amazing.”

