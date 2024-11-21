Baby of the week: Falkirk tot Amelia Colligan
Mum Kimberly Mcgrory, 21, is a stay at home mummy. They live in the Falkirk area.
Mum said her pregnancy was a very loving and exciting experience. She said it was a very laid back pregnancy and although she had some morning sickness and bad Braxton Hicks, overall it was a very good pregnancy.
When it came to the birth mum said it was “quite fast and difficult”. She said she had “amazing support” going through labour and it was “a very mad experience” bringing a baby into the world.
Mum chose Amelia’s name as it was a very unique name to her, it was different and was a name she’d always just loved.
Mum said Amelia is a very happy, enthusiastic, cheery, content baby who loves to learn new little tricks.
Amelia’s proud grandparents are Lisa Mcgrory and Ian Mcgrory.
Mum said she would like to thank her mum for being the amazing woman she is and for the loving support she gives to help her through everything. She also thanked her dad for his love and support, and her little sister for everything and how amazing she is with Amelia.
Mum also added her thanks to her best friends Elise and Kayleigh – the other aunties – for their support and love to her and Amelia.
*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as a future baby of the week, then please get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.
