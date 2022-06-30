Baby of the week: Falkirk tot A-Jay Bennie

A-Jay Bennie

Mum Kayleigh Bennie, 32, is a financial advisor living in Falkirk. She describes A-Jay as her “little miracle baby” as his daddy Kieran Bell passed away a week before he was born.

Mum said her pregnancy was really bad as she was in and out of hospital as he was so small, she was sick non-stop and she also had a broken leg.

She said it was really hard, but rewarding when he was finally here.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum was induced and only had gas and air while she was in labour for 16.5 hours.

She chose the name A-Jay as it’s a name she’s always loved.

A-Jay is a content happy little boy, who never fails to put a smile on your face or he is constantly smiling.

Mum said: “He’s such a quick learner and he’s catching up with his height and weight.

"He has given me a purpose in life now.”

Mum said she would like to thank all of the family who have supported her and A-Jay.