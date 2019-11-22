Baby of the week: Falkirk’s latest Bairn is Harrison John Jaimie Angus

THE DETAILS: Harrison John Jaimie Angus was born on June 18, 2019 at 1.35am in Forth Valley Royal Hospital. He weighed 7lb 12oz.

THE PARENTS: Megan Cherry (24) is a full-time mum, while dad Josh Angus (23) is a joiner. The family live in Falkirk.

THE PREGNANCY: “Horrible” was how Megan summed it up! At first there were concerns she was having an ectopic pregnancy but when everything was fine she then suffered from terrible pelvic pain and could hardly walk by the seventh month.

THE BIRTH: Megan was induced two days after her due date because of her mobility problems.

THE NAME: Harrison was picked by mum but it was a popular choice with the rest of the family who are Star Wars fans. John is after Megan’s late grandad and Jaimie after Josh’s dad.

THE BABY: A really good baby who has a strong pair of lungs.

THE GRANDPARENTS: The delighted grandparents are Izzy Forsyth, Robert Cherry, Marie And Jaimie Angus, all from Falkirk.

THANKS: The new parents would like to thank all the family for their support and the staff at FVRH.