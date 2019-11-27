Baby of the week: Falkirk Bairn Frankie Kelly

Frankie Kelly was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on May 21, 2019 at 3.31am. He weighed 6lbs 3oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Allana Kelly (35) is an early years practitioner and dad Steven Duffy. They are from Falkirk.

THE PREGNANCY: There were only a few complications along the way.

THE BIRTH: It was a natural birth.

THE NAME: He’s named after his mum’s uncle who passed away.

THE BABY: He is a cheeky character who has slept through the night since he was two and a half months old.

THE GRANDPARENTS: The grandparents on mum’s side are Isabelle and Tony Kelly, who are from Grangemouth.

THANKS: Allana would like to thank her mum and Louise Jeffrey for being the birthing partners. She would also like to say thank you to her son Liam Johnston (16) and to her dad. Also, a special thanks to all the midwives and neonatal staff.