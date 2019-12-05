Baby of the week: Falkirk Bairn Daisy Queen

Daisy Queen was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 16, 2019 at 1.16am. She weighed 9lbs 1oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum, Stacey Fraser (30) is a lounge assistant while dad, Martin Queen (42), is a transport courier. They are from Falkirk.

THE PREGNANCY: The pregnancy was tough on mummy.

THE BIRTH: The birth was long and hard but more than worth it.

THE NAME: Mum is a big Disney fan so after going through the different names she decided to name her after Daisy Duck but dad claims otherwise.

THE BABY: She is a wee joy who is happy and content.

THE GRANDPARENTS: On mum’s side there is Margaret Fraser and Keith Erskine and Ricky and Liz Fraser. On dad’s side there is Sam and Lorna Queen.

THANKS: The family would like to thank the staff at Forth Valley and all their family for their support and gifts. Also to Stacey’s son Declan McMahon (11).