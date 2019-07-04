Baby of the week: Euan Ian Craig

Euan Ian Craig was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on February 13, 2019 and weighed 5lbs 1oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Dawn Ballantine (31) is working as a care assistant while dad Michael Craig (31) is a butcher. The couple are from Maddiston and have two older daughters.

THE PREGNANCY: The pregnancy was horrendous as the poor mum-to-be suffered from sickness for eight months straight.

THE BIRTH: The birth also did not go very well. Dawn went unto labour feeling quite unwell. She then had to have an emergency C-section and Michael almost missed the birth altogether.

THE NAME: The parents wanted something that was Scottish and traditional so they picked Euan. His middle name comes from his grandad.

THE BABY: Euan is described as being a happy and very content baby who is always full of cheeky smiles.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Kathryn, Ian and Janice Craig.

THANKS: The parents would like to give a big thank you to their friends for looking after the older girls during the labour and they would also like to thank Dawn’s grandmother for all her support – they couldn’t have done it without her.