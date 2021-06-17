Baby of the week: Emily Smith

Emily Smith was born in January.

Mum Caroline Johnston, 33, is a secondary school teacher, while dad Chris Smith 41, is a police officer. Big brother Zachary Charles dotes on her. The family live in Larbert.

Mum said the pregnancy was generally great, with some sleepless nights and nerves after a previous loss, but she was given wonderful care throughout.

Emily was induced similar to her big brother, but unlike the four days it took for him to arrive, she was here within two hours of mum’s waters breaking.

Emily was mum and dad’s chosen girl’s name from when Zachary was born. They found out they were pregnant on Star Wars day and did consider picking something related, but didn’t feel any female characters’ names were suitable. Her middle name Anne is after Caroline’s mum.

Mum says Emily takes after her brother and is “an absolute treasure”. She is very smiley and happy and she sleeps very well through the night. so we feel very lucky!

Emily is the second grandchild of Anne and Robin Johnston and fourth for Caroline and the late Charles Smith.