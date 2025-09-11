Baby of the week: Elliot McNiven Purdie

Elliot Robert McNiven Purdie was born on January 10, 2025 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 3.05am, weighing 8lb 8oz.

Mum Ashley Purdie, 27, is a critical care nurse, while dad Christopher McNiven, 28, is an electrician.

Elliot’s birth was induced at 38 weeks, five days due to mum’s ill health. Mum said it was “a positive experience” and expressed her thanks to all the staff at Forth Valley Royal. She gave a special thanks to Gemma who guided her to safely deliver their beautiful boy, adding “I am forever grateful to you”.

Elliot was named after his Great Great Granda, Sam Elliot from Bo’ness, who was a massive influence in mum’s life and who sadly passed in 2017. The name Robert is his Papa and Great Great Uncle’s name – both very special men.

Mum said Elliot is a beautiful boy who lights up any room, his smile radiates warmth and love. He is adored by everyone in his presence and adores his family. You’ll find him playing with his toys, bouncing in his jumparoo or being read stories by Mummy and Daddy. He loves day trips with family and being in nature. He’s a curious and social person who fills his family’s lives with so much joy. Mum added: “We are loving watching you grow and develop through making memories, our darling son.”

