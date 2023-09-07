Baby of the week: Dylan Johnstone
Mum Amy Harper, 24, is a carer in a care home, while dad Dylan Johnstone, 25, works in an auction house.
Mum said her pregnancy was terrible with constant 24 hours sickness from when she was five weeks pregnant until he was born. She was admitted to hospital several times during her pregnancy to be put on a drip and to be monitored as she had hyperemesis gravidarum.
Dylan is named after his dad and his middle name is after his great grandad Robert Harper.
Mum said Dylan is the most chilled out baby she has met and he only ever makes a noise when he is hungry or tired. She said he loves blowing bubbles and laughing at mummy and daddy.
Dylan’s proud grandparents are Susan Frisco and Niccy Johnstone. Mum said she would love to thank Dylan’s great grandparents Brian and Linda Johnstone and also Rab and Marion Harper for the continued support and everything they have done for them.