Dylan Johnstone (Pic: submitted)

Mum Amy Harper, 24, is a carer in a care home, while dad Dylan Johnstone, 25, works in an auction house.

Mum said her pregnancy was terrible with constant 24 hours sickness from when she was five weeks pregnant until he was born. She was admitted to hospital several times during her pregnancy to be put on a drip and to be monitored as she had hyperemesis gravidarum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan is named after his dad and his middle name is after his great grandad Robert Harper.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum said Dylan is the most chilled out baby she has met and he only ever makes a noise when he is hungry or tired. She said he loves blowing bubbles and laughing at mummy and daddy.