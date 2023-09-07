News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Baby of the week: Dylan Johnstone

Dylan Robert Johnstone was born on January 23, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 2.49am, weighing 5lb 8oz.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Dylan Johnstone (Pic: submitted)Dylan Johnstone (Pic: submitted)
Dylan Johnstone (Pic: submitted)

Mum Amy Harper, 24, is a carer in a care home, while dad Dylan Johnstone, 25, works in an auction house.

Mum said her pregnancy was terrible with constant 24 hours sickness from when she was five weeks pregnant until he was born. She was admitted to hospital several times during her pregnancy to be put on a drip and to be monitored as she had hyperemesis gravidarum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dylan is named after his dad and his middle name is after his great grandad Robert Harper.

Mum said Dylan is the most chilled out baby she has met and he only ever makes a noise when he is hungry or tired. She said he loves blowing bubbles and laughing at mummy and daddy.

Most Popular

Dylan’s proud grandparents are Susan Frisco and Niccy Johnstone. Mum said she would love to thank Dylan’s great grandparents Brian and Linda Johnstone and also Rab and Marion Harper for the continued support and everything they have done for them.

Related topics:Forth Valley Royal Hospital