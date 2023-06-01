Maya McLean

Mum Kirstin Hanlon, 26, is cabin crew, while dad Mac McLean, 27, is a mechanical engineer. They live in Dunipace.

Mum said she was sick constantly for 22 weeks of her pregnancy but after that she had a very straight forward pregnancy. When it came to the birth, mum’s waters broke at 11pm on the Friday night and Maya was born at 10.03am on the Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad chose the name Maya as it was a name they had both always liked. Mum says Maya is a great baby, who is very independent. She’s always happy, smiling and content.

Maya’s proud grandparents are Grandma Karen Hanlon, Pops Tony Hanlon and Gran Johann McLean.

Mum and dad would like to say a big thank you to their parents, grandparents and Kirstin’s sister Lauren for helping with everything and all the staff in the maternity ward at Larbert who were amazing.